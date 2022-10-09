Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel has dealt with injuries for the majority of his tenure with the Washington Commanders. This week, he is listed as questionable as he was placed on the injury report with an illness. That is something to watch for as the weekend comes up. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Through four games, Samuel has 26 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. When the Commanders signed him last year, there were high hopes. It seems like they were right as long as he can keep up the success. He’s a speed threat who fits well with Terry McLaurin. Carson Wentz also seems to like Samuel a lot.

Just like the Commanders, the Titans' passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 274 passing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 40.2 fantasy points to wide receivers per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. The passing offense should have a bounce-back game this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy, you probably have better options, so he should sit. But, in DFS, Samuels is a good value play as long as he’s healthy.