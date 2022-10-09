J.D. McKissic start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will look to break their three-game losing streak as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Despite some changes to the backfield rotation, running back J.D. McKissic could be a sleeper play among fantasy lineups this week. We break down the matchup and assess whether he should start or sit in fantasy matchups for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB J.D. McKissic

McKissic has provided the most fantasy value as a pass-catching back this season, hauling in a combined 19 catches for 122 yards through the first quarter of the season. That should not stand to change even with the debut of Brian Robinson Jr. this week, which makes McKissic still a worthwhile look among fantasy managers. He’s averaged 4.75 receptions per game this season, and if the Commanders are smart they should look to lean heavily into the passing game against the Titans this week.

Tennesee ranks 19th against the run (118.3 YPG allowed), which is much better than their porous pass defense which is 28th in the NFL (274.0 YPG allowed). The Commanders should be desperate for a win after losing three straight, which means leveraging the passing game at the expense of Washington. If the game script follows according to plan, then that should mean McKissic remains steadily involved.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Given his appeal in the passing game alongside the Titans’ leaky pass defense, McKissic still provides fantasy value this week. He’s a start as a decent flex play, and could very well surpass his fantasy ceiling if the game script goes to plan.