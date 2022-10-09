Davis Mills start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are still in search of their first win after falling to the Chargers 34-24 in Week 4. Now 0-3-1 on the season, they’ll head on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Davis Mills completed 26-of-35 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Chargers last week. He also suffered four sacks as the Chargers’ defense made the most of the day, paving the way for the third straight Texans loss. Mills had his highest fantasy output of the season so far despite the loss, turning in 15.8 fantasy points while he put up a new season high in yards as well, outdoing his Week 3 performance that saw 245 yards. It’s the second straight week that Mills threw two interceptions, and now he’ll face a Jaguars defense that has allowed an average of just 213.7 passing yards through their last three games.

Start or sit in Week 5?

While Mills has been fairly consistent throwing between 240 and 250 yards in three of his four games, he hasn’t done a whole lot in terms of fantasy production, either. With the Texans going up against a tough Jaguars defense, keep Davis Mills on the bench in Week 5.