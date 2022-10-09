Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are coming off their third straight loss after suffering a 34-24 defeat to the Chargers in Week 4. They’ll turn around to face a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team on the road in Week 5 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Dameon Pierce found the end zone for the second consecutive week, but will he continue to be worth a spot in your starting lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Pierce had his best game of the season despite the loss, as he rushed 14 times for a season-high 131 yards and a touchdown. He also saw a season-high six targets, catching all of them for another eight yards on the day. The bulk of his rushing yards came from his explosive 75-yard touchdown run that saw the Texans get on the board in the second quarter after going down 21-0 early on in the game. He only racked up another 56 yards from his other 13 carries, but still did enough to reward fantasy managers with 25.9 PPR points on the day. He’ll be going up against a Jaguars defense who have only allowed an average of 93.8 rushing yards per game, though they gave up 210 yards to the Eagles in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Pierce should be on the fantasy radar this week especially if the Texans can find a way to rack up a bunch of rushing yards against the Jags like the Eagles did last week. Start Dameon Pierce in Week 5.