Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans suffered their third consecutive loss as the Chargers rolled to a 34-24 win in Week 4. The Texans will now hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 as they’re still in search of their first win on the season. Rex Burkhead turned in a season-high fantasy performance, but can he replicate that again in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead didn’t log a single carry, but he caught all five of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the Chargers. Dameon Pierce has been seeing the majority of the workload in the backfield, as Burkhead has only seen 17 rushing attempts this season, with 14 of those attempts coming in Week 1. He’s been utilized in the passing game, though, catching 16 of his 21 targets for a total of 99 yards through the first four weeks. It comes as an advantage especially when he can find the end zone in Week 4, as he essentially can be utilized as a receiver in an RB slot which can come in handy in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Burkhead is a boom-or-bust player from week to week and will be heavily reliant on receptions and touchdowns going forward as long as Pierce continues to see the bulk of the carries from the backfield. He’s delivered double-digit PPR fantasy points twice this season and could be utilized as a flex play if you don’t have any better options in your league.