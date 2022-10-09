Nico Collins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are still seeking their first win on the season after losing 34-24 to the Chargers in Week 4. It brings their record to 0-3-1 as they’ve lost their last three straight contests. They’ll head on the road to take on a tough Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 5 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins caught 3-of-5 for a season-high 82 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Chargers, turning in 11.2 PPR fantasy points in his best performance of the season so far. He hauled in the second-most targets among receivers behind Brandin Cooks and was tied with Rex Burkhead in that column. Collins hasn’t found the end zone this season yet through four games and hasn’t been able to get much going in terms of fantasy value.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Collins should only be considered in deep leagues, but for the majority of fantasy managers, he should be left on the bench against Jacksonville in Week 5.