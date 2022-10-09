Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans dropped their third straight game with a 34-24 loss to the Chargers in Week 4. Now 0-3-1 on the season, they’ll look for their first win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Brandin Cooks led the team in targets for the fourth week in a row, but will he be worth a start in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks found the end zone for the first time this season in the loss to the Chargers, catching all seven of his targets for 57 yards. It wasn’t his highest yardage output of the campaign by any means, but the touchdown helped turn in his biggest fantasy performance so far with 18.7 PPR points on the day. QB Davis Mills has made a habit of making Cooks his preferred receiver as he’s led the team in targets every game so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

While Cooks should stay heavily involved in the Texans’ passing game, he’s bound to find the end zone again going forward now that his first score of the season is in the books. Start Brandin Cooks in Week 5.