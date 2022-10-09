Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 29-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, but they sit at 2-2 in first place in the AFC South. They’ll face off against divisional opponent Houston Texans at home in Week 5 as Trevor Lawrence looks to lead the Jags to their third win of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence had his worst performance of the season in the loss to the Eagles, completing just 11-of-23 for 174 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added another seven yards from two rushing attempts, but he was sacked four times and lost four fumbles on the day. He was only able to bring in 6.7 fantasy points, disappointing fantasy managers who were high on him after his 25.2-point performance in the win over the Chargers in Week 3. Of course, the Eagles have one of the best defenses in the league this season and they found plenty of ways to stop the Jags’ offense from getting much done. In Week 5, they’ll go up against a Texans side who have yet to win a game this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Lawrence has plenty of upside and has shown he can be worthy of a start in any fantasy league. Assuming Week 4 was a fluke against one of the NFL’s best defenses, look for him to bounce back against a weaker Texans defense this weekend. Start Trevor Lawrence in Week 5.