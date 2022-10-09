Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 29-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season. The Jags are still atop the AFC South at the moment, and they’ll go up against a winless Houston Texans team in a Week 5 divisional game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne had his worst performance of the season in the loss to the Eagles, rushing eight times for a total of 32 yards. He failed to catch his lone target on the day and didn’t find the end zone, turning in just 3.2 fantasy points in Week 4. He hasn’t logged a touchdown yet this season despite being regularly utilized in the Jaguars’ backfield, topping out at 13 carries in Week 3 against the Chargers. The Eagles did a great job of shutting down Jacksonville’s offense for the most part and nearly everyone took a hit for it, but they’ll be going up against a soft Texans defense in Week 5 with hopes of bouncing back.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Etienne has failed to impress so far in his first NFL season after his 2021 season ended due to injury before it began. He should be left on the bench in all leagues for the time being until he starts really moving the fantasy needle.