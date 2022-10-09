James Robinson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jaguars are coming off a 29-21 loss to the Eagles last week, bringing their record to 2-2 as they still sit at the top of the AFC South. Jacksonville will host the winless Houston Texans in Week 5 on Sunday with hopes of bouncing back. James Robinson turned in his worst performance of the season in Week 4, but will he be able to redeem himself in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson has been fairly consistent this season, turning in double-digit fantasy points in each of his first three games. Week 4 was a different story as the Eagles did well to shut down the Jaguars' offense, for the most part, decreasing fantasy value nearly across the board for Jacksonville. Robinson ended up with eight carries for just 29 yards in the loss to the Eagles, and it marks the first time he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season. It was enough for just 2.9 fantasy points, which is a far cry from his previous low of 13.8 in standard leagues. The Jags will go up against a softer Texans defense, which should see their offense, including Robinson, get back to normal.

Start or sit in Week 5?

We can chalk up Robinson’s poor performance against the Eagles as a one-off game against one of the league’s best defenses. He should bounce back against the Texans and will deserve a starting spot in all fantasy leagues in Week 5.