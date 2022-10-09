Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a 29-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, but they still sit on top of the AFC South despite holding a 2-2 record. They’ll face off against a struggling Houston Texans side that has yet to win a game this season, so Christian Kirk and the rest of the Jags' offense will hope to bounce back on Sunday in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk caught just 2-of-9 for 60 yards and failed to find the end zone in the Week 4 loss to the Eagles. He added one rushing attempt for three more yards and only brought in 8.3 PPR fantasy points for a new season-low. Like the rest of the Jags' offense, the poor performance can likely be chalked up to the Eagles' elite defense that didn’t have much trouble keeping the Jaguars at bay last week. Kirk has three touchdowns on the season and has hauled in at least 72 yards in each of his first three games, racking up an average of 20.9 PPR fantasy points through Weeks 1-3.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Kirk should have a field day against the Texans and should definitely earn a spot in your starting lineup for Week 5.