Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers begin an east coast road trip with a stop in Charlotte in Week 5 to face the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers are coming off a 24-9 win over the Rams that saw some big plays on offense but was more about the dominant Niners defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 16 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a short pass to Deebo Samuel that the do-everything receiver turned into a 57-yard touchdown. Fifty-two yards came after the catch and much of that was due to Samuel’s physicality rather than the nature of the pass.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo made a great throw on the Samuel pass, but the yards were due to Deebo. All of that is to say that Garoppolo got the job done well enough for the 49ers, but he remains a shaky fantasy proposition. He finished with 13.86 fantasy points against the Rams, which followed an 8.44 fantasy point performance the week before against the Broncos.

This week the 49ers face a bad Panthers team, but they haven’t been awful on defense. The Panthers' defense ranks 19th in pass defense efficiency but has given up the 14th fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Garoppolo has some solid weapons around him, but with Trent Williams likely sidelined another week, it remains a low ceiling for the QB.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit him outside of two-QB leagues.