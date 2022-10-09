George Kittle start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough start to the season for 49ers tight end George Kittle. He entered the 2022 season viewed as one of the three or four best tight ends in fantasy football, but he’s been slow out of the gate. He missed the first two weeks due to injury and has six receptions for 52 yards in the two games since returning. At times he feels more like a left tackle than a tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

The Panthers rank 19th in pass defense efficiency and have given up the 15th most fantasy points to tight ends. So, they’re sort of in the middle of the pack. They offer a solid matchup for the 49ers, but nothing jumps out as a reason to think things will get better or worse for Kittle.

We’re still in a spot where you have to send out Kittle unless you are particularly deep at the tight end position. That being said, will we have to wait for Trent Williams to get back so the 49ers don’t need Kittle held in blocking as much?

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start him for the upside.