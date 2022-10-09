Kyle Juszczyk start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The 49ers head to Charlotte in Week 5 to face the Carolina Panthers on the front end of a two-game east coast road trip. San Francisco is coming into the game off a big home win over the Rams, but their offense remains an enigma. After wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jeff Wilson, everything else is inconsistent.

The backfield is led by Wilson, and none of the young running backs have emerged as a viable threat. Once again, fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been the occasional threat that will run wild on a swing pass every so often when defenses aren’t playing him honest. But is it enough to justify fantasy value?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczcyk is a better real football player than fantasy football player, but he does just enough to stay on the radar. In Week 2, it was a touchdown run, in Week 3, it was a toe-tapping 24-yard reception, and in Week 4, it was a big 35-yard catch-and-run. It’s nothing great, but it’s enough to make you wonder why we aren’t seeing more from other players.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The only places you’d be starting Juszczyk in fantasy football at any point is dynasty leagues that are in 16+ team territory. So, most of us are likely not even rostering him at this point.