Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield had another lackluster week with more turnovers than touchdowns. At this point, Mayfield’s fantasy value is close to zero and things probably won’t change Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Another week and another sad performance from Baker Mayfield, who isn’t making anyone in the Cleveland Browns organization regret moving him out. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 197 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield’s 15.1 QBR is 31st in the league. As a fantasy option, Mayfield is more likely to be on the waiver wire than in a starting slot.

Start or sit in Week 5?

There’s no reason to play Mayfield until he proves he can put up some decent numbers again. If Sam Darnold weren’t injured right now, the Panthers might’ve already made the switch. Either way, the 49ers' defensive front is arguably the best in the NFL and any chance at Mayfield turning things around this season won’t happen Sunday.