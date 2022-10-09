D.J. Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s easy to feel bad for Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore, who seems to have some good fantasy upside, but is being hampered by poor QB play. This week, Moore’s fantasy might not improve against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Despite a struggling Panthers offense, Moore finished with six catches for 50 yards, making him a serviceable fantasy player in a flex role. Moore is probably the best receiver the Panthers have, but it’s going to be difficult to judge his value with such poor quarterback play.

Start or sit in Week 5?

If you absolutely have to start someone on the Panthers then Moore is your play. He could get a lot of volume in the second half Sunday with the 49ers ahead and the Panthers working the ball underneath. In a PPR league, Moore has some value and could find himself as a WR3 or a flex play this Sunday.