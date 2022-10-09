Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is still one of the best deep threats in the NFL, but without reliable play at quarterback, Anderson’s fantasy value is very limited. The Carolina Panthers passing game is going to have another tough challenge this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

If the deep game isn’t clicking, Anderson’s fantasy value is tough to gauge. He isn’t a volume receiver that will offer much as a PPR option. Anderson needs to get shots down the field and long touchdowns to justify putting him in a lineup. He is averaging a little more than two catches a game for under 25 yards over his past three games.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Anderson is an all-or-nothing option in fantasy. Either he’s going to get the 50+ yard touchdown and post a decent game or he’s not. Given how hard 50-yard touchdown catches are to come by, most weeks Anderson is going to be on the bench. The 49ers aren’t going to let him get behind their secondary, and even if he did, there’s no guarantee Baker Mayfield could deliver to him on time.