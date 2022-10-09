Ian Thomas start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas was a nice fantasy story early in the season when he was getting in the end zone. But over the past few weeks the Panthers struggles in the red zone have affected his game. Can Thomas turn it around this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Ian Thomas

Thomas has gotten three targets each of the first four weeks, In Week 1 it worked out because two of his catches were for touchdowns. He added a third touchdown in Week2. But since then Thomas hasn’t had much to offer. With Robbie Anderson, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey on the field, Thomas should have some opportunities n the red zone, but in the last few weeks it hasn’t been there.

Start or sit in Week 5?

It seems like a broken record, but there’s no reason to trust anyone on the struggling Panthers offense against the tough 49ers defense. Anyone that has Thomas in the lineup is hoping he can get into the end zone or doesn’t have a better starting option. Without that, Thomas’ fantasy value is not much.