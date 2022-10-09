Cooper Rush start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is set to make another start in place of Dak Prescott, who remains out with an injury. If you are considering using Rush in fantasy football in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect from him against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Rush completed 15-of-27 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and did not throw an interception in last week’s 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. He played in all four games and made three starts, and he has held his own, guiding the Cowboys to three straight victories. Rush has taken care of the football with zero interceptions, and he will face a Rams defense that allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to complete 16-of-27 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Rush is a better real-life quarterback than he is a strong fantasy football contributor. Despite a good story to this point of his season, Rush is a top-25 quarterback at best in Week 5.