Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to receive a sizeable workload this season as heads into a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. If you are considering using him this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott rushed for 49 yards on 19 attempts, and he caught both passes that were thrown his way for 32 yards but was held out of the end zone in a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Cowboys running backs did not find much running room in this matchup while there isn’t any reason for fantasy managers to be concerned about how many touches Elliott is getting, but he’s averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. He will face a Rams defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to rush for 74 yards and 18 carries last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Elliott has a relatively high floor based on the volume you can expect from him, but he is nothing more than a top-25 running back option. He could be used as a strong flex option or a low-end running back No. 2 in a pinch.