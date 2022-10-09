Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard came back to earth in last week’s matchup and will look for a stronger performance in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. Below is an overview of what to expect from Pollard this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard rushed for just six yards on eight carries, and he caught only one of his three targets for two yards in a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. This was a bit of a step down from the previous matchup where he had a ton of success against the New York Giants with 105 yards on 13 attempts. Pollard can certainly be hit-or-miss as the second running back option in this offense. The Rams allowed the San Francisco 49ers to rush for 4.0 yards per carry last weekend.

It should be noted that Pollard is questionable with an illness.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Pollard could be a top-30 running back option for fantasy football purposes with plenty of variance of outcomes from him this weekend.