Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup made his season debut last weekend and will look to provide a boost to the offense in his second game back in Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. If you are considering using him as a fantasy football option this weekend, here is a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

In his first game of 2022, Gallup was targeted three times by Cooper Rush and finished with two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown, which made for a serviceable fantasy day. This could’ve been an even bigger performance as he was interfered with a few times during the Cowboys’ 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Gallup will face a Rams defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to complete 16-of-27 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 5?

There are very few formats where Gallup should be considered as a fantasy football starter this weekend and should be considered outside of the top-50 wide receiver options.