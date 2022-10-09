Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz returned to the field last weekend but was ineffective after missing one game with an injury. If you are considering using Schultz in your fantasy football lineup in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz missed Week 3 with a knee injury, and he did not record a reception on three targets in last week’s 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. On the season, he’s caught 9-of-16 targets for 80 yards and has been held out without a touchdown. Schultz will get a matchup with a Rams defense that allowed San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to catch two passes for 24 yards in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the injury and last week’s goose egg, Schultz is still a top-15 tight end option this weekend. He can be used in deeper leagues or stashed on a roster because better days are ahead.