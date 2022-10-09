Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has struggled out of the gates with plenty of turnovers and few interceptions, but he looks to get things rolling in Week 5. He will get a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and here’s an overview of what to expect from Stafford.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford completed 32-of-48 passes for 254 yards and threw an interception in a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He did not throw a touchdown in consecutive games, which is obviously terrible news for fantasy managers. Stafford has thrown six interceptions this season and has been under pressure quite a bit. He will face a Cowboys defense that allowed Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to complete 25-of-42 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Stafford is off to such a bad start this season that he is nothing more than a top-15 quarterback this weekend. You will likely have a better option.