Cam Akers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was not set up for much success last week and will look to get back on track in Week 5. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

Akers carried the ball just eight times for 13 yards and did not catch the lone target that went his way in a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams went pass-heavy in this matchup, and Darrell Henderson Jr. finished with 10 touches as the more used player in the backfield. Akers will face a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the Washington Commanders to rush for 142 yards on 27 carries (5.3 yards per carry) last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Akers has not gotten off to a strong start as the Rams' offense tries to figure things out. For now, he can only be used as a desperation flex option.