Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee continues to be a major part of this offense and will look to keep the usage up heading into Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. If he is on your fantasy football roster, here’s an overview of what to consider as you look to make a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee saw a ton of targets with 14 passes that went his way in last week’s 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and caught 10 passes for 73 yards but was held out of the end zone. He was targeted at least nine times in three of four games this season and has 244 yards to this point without any TDs. Higbee will face a Cowboys defense that allowed Washington Commanders tight ends John Bates and Logan Thomas to catch nine passes for 38 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Higbee continues to get a ton of looks for a variety of reasons, and that should continue, making him a top-five tight end option this weekend.