Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson is off to a brutal start in his first year with the defending Super Bowl champions, and he will look to fix that in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson caught just 2-of-6 targets for seven yards in the 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Through four games, he caught nine of the 18 passes that have gone his way for 95 yards with a touchdown. Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee combined for 33 targets in last week’s game, and we’ll see if Robinson can cut into those looks moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Rams are a bit of a mess right now offensively, and there are very few formats where you should even consider relying on Robinson in any capacity.