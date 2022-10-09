Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson put together consecutive dud performances from a fantasy football perspective heading into this weekend’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson carried the ball seven times with 27 yards and caught 3-of-4 passes for 12 yards in a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. He received much more playing time than Cam Akers with the Rams trying to get back into the game for much of the night. Henderson will face a Cowboys defense that allowed the Washington Commanders to rush for 142 yards on 27 attempts in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Henderson is not the running back you want in this offense, and he is not worthy of flex consideration in standard leagues.