Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is coming off the best statistical performance of his career and will look to keep that success going into Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. If you are considering using him in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to think about.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders rushed for 134 yards with two touchdowns on 27 carries, and he caught 2-of-3 passes for 22 yards. Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with Sanders’ production this season because he’s getting plenty of touches and taking advantage of those opportunities. Sanders already has 356 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry with three touchdowns and will face a Cardinals defense that allowed Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to rush for 27 yards on eight carries.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sanders is a top-15 running back option in fantasy football this weekend so if you have him on your roster, there’s a good chance he should be starting.