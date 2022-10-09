DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith came back to earth last weekend after a fantastic Week 3 performance. If you are trying to figure out what to expect this weekend, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith caught 3-of-4 targets that went his way for 17 yards and did not score a touchdown in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That followed a big-time performance when he caught eight passes for 169 yards and a score. Smith caught at least seven passes for 80 yards in two games this season and in the other two matchups, he has a combined three receptions for 17 yards. Smith will get a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield to complete 22-of-36 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Smith is a top-30 wide receiver option with a ton of upside, but it’s tough to predict when the big-time performances will come.