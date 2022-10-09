Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 29-21 win over the Jaguars in Week 4 as they remain a perfect 4-0 on the season. They’ll head on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 in hopes of continuing their perfect start, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

We’re breaking down whether you should start Eagles reserve running back Kenneth Gainwell in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell rushed five times for 19 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jaguars while catching one of his two targets for a loss of two yards. Despite the touchdown, he was only able to total 8.7 PPR fantasy points as his 17 combined yards in the game weren’t enough to move the needle much. Gainwell continues to play second fiddle to Miles Sanders, who saw 32 more snaps in the win over the Jaguars.

Start or sit in Week 5?

While he doesn’t see a ton of volume since most of the action goes to Sanders, Gainwell’s ceiling is fairly low and he shouldn’t be on the fantasy radar for the time being. Sit Kenneth Gainwell in Week 5.