Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles earned their fourth win on the season with a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. They sit at a perfect 4-0 to start the season as they head on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in hopes of seeing their fifth win. Dallas Goedert continues to be one of Jalen Hurts’ favorite options on the field as he was very much involved in the passing game last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught five of his six targets on the day for 72 yards but failed to find the end zone in the win over the Jaguars. It was enough to bring in double-digit fantasy points for the third week in a row as he secured 12.2 PPR points. It’s the second time he’s brought in over 72 yards this season, as his season-high of 82 total yards came in Week 2 against the Vikings. Goedert’s workload should continue to be healthy as he’s seeing consistent volume from Hurts, and he’s missed just one catch in each of his four games this season so far.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Dallas Goedert should have a solid day in Arizona against a softer Cardinals defense that has allowed an average of 255.8 passing yards per game, and he should finish as a top-10 tight end again. Start Goedert in Week 5.