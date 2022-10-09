James Conner start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, bringing their record to 2-2 on the season. They’ll take on a tough Eagles team, who are a perfect 4-0 to start the season heading into Week 5. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

James Conner failed to score a touchdown for the third week in a row, but he ran the ball 15 times for a season-high 55 yards in the win over the Panthers. He caught all three of his targets for another 22 yards, bringing in 77 combined yards on the day. He racked up 10.7 PPR fantasy points even without finding the end zone, which is his first return to double digits since Week 1. He continues to lead the backfield over Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams, and once he finally starts scoring touchdowns on a consistent basis, his fantasy output will head through the roof.

Start or sit in Week 5?

While Conner should generally be starting, Week 5 against the Eagles is going to be a particularly tough one for him and the entire Cardinals offense. The Eagles haven’t allowed more than 11 fantasy points to a running back through their last three games, and Conner is already having a tough time finding the end zone as it is. Sit James Conner in Week 5.