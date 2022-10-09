Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 26-16 win over the Panthers in Week 4, bringing their record to 2-2 after four games. They’ll play host to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has been on a hot streak, but will the Eagles shut him down Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown has turned into Kyler Murray’s favorite receiving option as of late, as he led the Cardinals in targets, receptions, and yards in the win over the Panthers. Brown caught 6-of-11 for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 4, hauling in 20.8 PPR fantasy points on the day. It’s the second week in a row he’s totaled at least 20 PPR points, and it was his second touchdown of the season. He’s enjoying plenty of volume during DeAndre Hopkins’ absence while the 30-year-old receiver is serving a six-game suspension to start the season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Brown will go up against a very tough Philadelphia defense this weekend, but he should still see plenty of volume from Kyler Murray and bring in a decent amount of fantasy output. Start Marquise Brown in Week 5.