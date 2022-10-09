Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, bringing them back up to .500 on the season with a record of 2-2. They’ll see a tough matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has regained his starting spot, but should he start on your fantasy football squad?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore saw his first action of the season in Week 4 as he missed the first three games due to a hamstring injury. He caught 3-of-5 for just 11 yards while adding one rushing attempt for a loss of four yards. It wasn’t a huge performance by any means, as he pulled in just 3.7 PPR fantasy points on the day. Unfortunately for Moore, he apparently came up with a knee injury earlier this week as he was limited in Thursday’s practice. Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Moore would be a game-time decision ahead of the clash with the Eagles.

Start or sit in Week 5?

It’s probably smarter to stay away from Moore at the moment while his injury status is somewhat up in the air. Look elsewhere for a healthy receiving option in Week 5, but keep an eye on Rondale Moore going forward.