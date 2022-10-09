Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 26-16 win over the Panthers, bringing their record on the season up to 2-2. They’ll face a tough test against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. Zach Ertz had his best game of the season in terms of fantasy, but will he be worth starting in Week 5 against the Eagles?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz caught all six of his targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Panthers, turning in his highest fantasy total yet with 16.7 PPR points. It’s the first time he’s had a 100 percent completion rate this season as he finished at TE6. Ertz continues to be on QB Kyler Murray’s list of favorite targets along with WR Marquise Brown, seeing 27 targets through the last three weeks. Ertz will go up against his former team in hopes of handing them their first loss of the season in Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Although it’s set to be a tough matchup against the Eagles for the entire Cardinals offense, Ertz should still see a good amount of volume and turn in a solid performance. Start Zach Ertz in Week 5.