Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 as Tee Higgins had his best performance of the season so far. They’ll face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 5 action with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins had himself a field day in the win over the Dolphins, catching 7-of-9 for 124 yards and a touchdown. It marks season highs in receptions and yards for the 23-year-old receiver as he totaled 25.4 PPR fantasy points on the day. Higgins was limited in practice on Friday due to a minor ankle injury, but coach Zac Taylor said he feels good about Higgins’ status for Sunday’s matchup. Higgins has been improving with each game and has caught 20-of-28 for 315 total yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

As long as Higgins remains active for Sunday’s game, he should be a solid WR1 in any league against a Baltimore defense that has allowed a league-worst average of 315.3 passing yards per game. Start Tee Higgins in Week 5.