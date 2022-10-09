 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Tyler Boyd ahead of the Bengals’ Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
Tyler Boyd of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Cincinnati Bengals enter a big divisional showdown in Week 5 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals are coming off a win over the Dolphins last Thursday in Week 4 and hope to keep their strong offensive performance going. One player who will look to get going in this game will be receiver Tyler Boyd. Does he have a spot in your fantasy lineups for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd does have two touchdowns this season through four games, so that’s a nice scoring rate. However, he’s managed to snag just 12 catches and his yardage has largely been a result of a few big plays rather than consistent production. It’s nice to see Boyd getting looks as the third receiver, but the outcomes have a lot of variance.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Boyd is a low-end flex option if you’re in a pinch, but otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.

