Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals enter a big divisional showdown in Week 5 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals are coming off a win over the Dolphins last Thursday in Week 4 and hope to keep their strong offensive performance going. One player who will look to get going in this game will be receiver Tyler Boyd. Does he have a spot in your fantasy lineups for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd does have two touchdowns this season through four games, so that’s a nice scoring rate. However, he’s managed to snag just 12 catches and his yardage has largely been a result of a few big plays rather than consistent production. It’s nice to see Boyd getting looks as the third receiver, but the outcomes have a lot of variance.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Boyd is a low-end flex option if you’re in a pinch, but otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.