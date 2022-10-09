Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tight end Hayden Hurst will look to get back in the end zone in Week 5 when the Cincinnati Bengals head into a massive Sunday night showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Will Hurst get into your fantasy football lineups for Week 5, or should you look elsewhere?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst had five receptions in each of the first two games, which would make PPR managers happy. However, he caught just four passes combined in the next two contests. Even though one of those went for a touchdown, that’s not a favorable trend for managers hoping to take advantage of Hurst’s situation on a strong offense. Hurst does have a bit of a “revenge game” factor going for him against the Ravens in this contest.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Given how scarce tight ends are, Hurst probably has the best chance of scoring among typical waiver options. If you are streaming tight ends and Hurst is an option, you can start him over other players.