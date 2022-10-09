Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to put together a three-game winning streak when they match up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football. Backup running back Samaje Perine has not been a big factor for Cincinnati this season but does he have any fantasy value against Baltimore?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Perine got nine carries for 47 yards in Week 3 against the Jets, but that’s the most work he’s had this season. The running back has three carries combined in the three other games and has six receptions on the year in total. He did find the end zone on a pass play against the Jets but Perine simply doesn’t get on the field much with Joe Mixon as the team’s starting running back.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit Perine with no hesitation in Week 5 against the Ravens.