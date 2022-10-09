J.K. Dobbins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was heavily involved in last Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Playing in his first home game since returning from his ACL injury, the third-year back Ohio State product got plenty of touches and even found the end zone twice.

With the Ravens hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football this weekend, we’ll go over whether or not you should start Dobbins in fantasy football for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins had 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Bills last week while adding four receptions for 22 yards and another score. The Ravens staff gave him a heavier workload than his season debut in Week 3 and he stepped up with a pair of touchdowns. His performance earned fantasy managers 18.3 fantasy points in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The presence of a healthy and productive Dobbins could take some of the pressure off Lamar Jackson to do everything for the offense. That means we can expect the back to get a similar workload to last Sunday and that makes him a good Flex option. I’d suggest you start Dobbins for this week.