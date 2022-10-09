Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay had a relatively quiet outing in last week’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The third-year wideout caught a handful of passes in the contest but wasn’t as impactful as in the games prior to this.

With the Ravens set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football this weekend, we’ll go over whether or not you should start Duvernay for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay caught four of five targets for 51 yards against the Bills last Sunday. This earned fantasy managers 5.1 fantasy points in standard leagues, his lowest fantasy output of the season so far. To be fair, some of this can be attributed to soggy conditions at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore last Sunday, so we’ll see if he can bounce back.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Duvernay is averaging about four targets a game and his effectiveness depends on if one of them is for a touchdown. His fantasy value also depends on if he’s able to pick up a lot of yards and potentially score in the kick return game as well. While J.K. Dobbins’ return has taken away potential opportunities for Duvernay, the Ravens receiver should see an uptick in targets with Rashod Bateman sidelined. However, Duvernay is still a sit in most fantasy leagues.