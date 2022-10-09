Isaiah Likely start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely hasn’t quite emerged as a rookie sleeper in fantasy football just yet. The Coastal Carolina product has only gotten a smattering of targets through four games and that was the case in last week’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With the Ravens set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football this weekend, will Week 5 be the week where Likely breaks out as a fantasy commodity?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Likely caught only one of two targets for eight yards in last week’s loss to the Bills. So far this season, he has just five receptions for 51 yards total. This is no surprise considering that the bulk of tight end looks are going to Mark Andrews, who is the third-ranked fantasy tight end heading into Week 5.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Don’t get overzealous. Likely will have to prove that he can string together consistent performances before you can even entertain the idea of him starting in your lineup. Even with Rashod Bateman out with a foot injury, Likely should remain on your bench.