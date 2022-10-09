Derek Carr start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders finally got themselves in the win column after defeating the Denver Broncos 32-23 in Week 4. Derek Carr completed 21-of-34 pass attempts for 188 yards and carried the football seven times for 40 yards. Entering the Raiders’ Week 5 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Carr is top-10 in passing TDs (6), passing yards (1,038), and air yards (340.5).

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

As the overall QB9 in fantasy football through Week 4, Carr is boasting an average of 16.0 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats.

Ironically, Carr had his worst stats performance of the 2022-23 campaign in the Raiders’ Week 4 victory. He’ll look to get back on QB1 radar in a likely shootout at Arrowhead Stadium against the division-rivaled Chiefs. Fantasy managers should feel encouraged about this one after the Chiefs gave up 31 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Even if Carr and the Raiders trail early against the explosive passing attack in Kansas City, odds are the game will eventually even out in scoring.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Carr should get rolling again on the stat sheet against a secondary unit that has given up the most passing touchdowns this season. Start him.