Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Josh Jacobs is coming off a memorable performance in both his Las Vegas Raiders and fantasy football career. The fourth-year running back racked up 144 rushing yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ 32-23 win over the Denver Broncos, and also caught five of his six targets for 31 yards. He’ll look to continue his monster production in a Week 5 offensive showcase with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs enters Week 5 as the overall RB13 and is averaging a career-high 13.6 fantasy points in half-PPR formats.

Fantasy managers should be absolutely thrilled with this level of production from Jacobs, especially because the 24-year-old ball carrier’s value leading up to this game was nothing to marvel at. Though he saw double-digit touches each week, the Raiders weren’t getting the requisite numbers to officially call him their lone workhorse back. He failed to eclipse 70 yards once, and the receiving upside remained limited. That has certainly changed in a span of a week. He appeared on 89 percent of the snaps for Las Vegas against the Broncos and is currently fifth among all NFL RBs in rushing yards (336) and fourth in juke rate (42.7).

Start or sit in Week 5?

Jacobs is a clear RB1 and gets a Kansas City defense that has allowed 25.0 opponent points per game in the last three weeks. Fantasy managers should not hesitate, and start Jacobs in Week 5.