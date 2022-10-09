Mack Hollins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins probably wasn’t on anyone’s fantasy football radar until two weeks ago when he went wild against the Tennessee Titans for 158 yards and a touchdown. Now, he’s someone who’s likely drawing attention as a potential fill-in on the back end of fantasy rosters, but there are a couple of key things to consider first.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Mack Hollins

Hollins now has 273 yards on the season, already a new career high. But he came back to Earth last week catching three passes on five targets for just 33 yards. He could see even fewer looks this week with Hunter Renfrow closer to a return from a concussion that’s kept him out of action since Week 2. Renfrow was a full participant at practice on Friday.

Start or sit in Week 5?

With Renfrow’s return likely, there’s no need to have Hollins in your fantasy lineup or even on the roster this week.