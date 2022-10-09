Darren Waller start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Darren Waller caught three passes on five targets for a meager 24 yards last week. So far this season, the Las Vegas Raiders tight end hasn’t put up the kind of numbers we’re used to seeing from him. But maybe this week will be better against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller has just 175 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches this season, and his best outing so far was a four-catch, 79-yard effort in the first game of the season. That’s no doubt frustrated a lot of fantasy football managers counting on him to post numbers consistent with his status as one of the game’s best tight ends.

But maybe this is the week? The Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in what could be a high-scoring affair on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Waller’s potential is too great just to sit him this week, so despite the frustrating performances so far, he’s worth leaving in your lineup this week.