Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a stinker of a game in Week 3, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a big outing last week against the Buccaneers. He had 92 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding a touchdown catch on his only reception to his ledger. This week, he’ll lead a Chiefs backfield in a Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire’s output has been strong this season. He’s already scored five times—twice on the ground and three receiving touchdowns—and his 117 receiving yards are close to matching his overall output through the air last year.

Unfortunately, from a fantasy football perspective, he’s got a limited ceiling that keeps him from being a regular RB1 in most formats. Despite his production, he’s still part of a rotation. Isaiah Pacheco is getting a regular number of carries and Jerrick McKinnon sees plenty of targets in the passing game.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Edwards-Helaire is still worth a start this week in what should be a high-scoring game.