JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Last week was a down one for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Targeted eight times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he managed to haul in five of those looks for a total of just 46 yards. That was his second-lowest output of the season. The question this week is whether or not he can rebound in a Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is second on the Chiefs in targets, catches and receiving yards. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated into much in the way of fantasy points. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season, and he’s a distant second to tight end Travis Kelce in all the major receiving categories.

He’s going to have bigger games this season, but the trick for fantasy football managers is trying to figure out when that’s going to happen because it’s not going to be a regular feature. Smith-Schuster is still a low-end option for a third receiver or flex spot based on that potential.

Start or sit in Week 5?

He’s OK to start if you can’t find better options with a higher ceiling. One thing working, potentially, in his favor this week is that this is expected to be a high-scoring game. However, Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report and is questionable which could impact his offensive impact.