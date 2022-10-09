Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore started to make waves last week. The rookie caught two passes on four targets for a total of 31 yards against the Buccaneers. That might not sound like much—and it’s not—but it represents the best game of the season for Moore. The question now is whether or not Moore can do, well, more this week in a Monday night showdown against the Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Moore was seen by many as a replacement for Tyreek Hill. He certainly has that potential, but his production so far this season has been limited in a crowded Kansas City receiving corps. Moore’s two catches last week came after two consecutive weeks where he didn’t even see a target.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster still lead Kansas City’s passing game, and they throw plenty to their running backs too. But there’s room here for someone line Moore to step up, it’s just a matter of when that’s going to happen.

Start or sit in Week 5?

For now, Moore is best kept on the bench in keeper leagues. You can sit him in any other fantasy format this week.